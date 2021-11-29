Mississippi College vs. Samford (5-1)
Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Choctaws of Division III Mississippi College. Samford is coming off an 83-75 win in Niceville over McNeese State in its most recent game.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ques Glover has averaged 20 points and five assists this year for Samford. Complementing Glover is Jermaine Marshall, who is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ques Glover has accounted for 50 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.6 points per matchup in those five games.
