San Antonio Spurs (24-39, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (31-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to break its three-game slide with a win over Charlotte.
The Hornets have gone 15-15 in home games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points led by Terry Rozier averaging 2.8.
The Spurs are 13-20 in road games. San Antonio is second in the NBA scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.8.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 131-115 on Dec. 16. Gordon Hayward scored 41 points points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.3 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.
Spurs: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: day to day (ankle), James Bouknight: day to day (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).
Spurs: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.