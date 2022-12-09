San Antonio Spurs (7-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (12-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Spurs take on Miami.
The Heat have gone 9-5 at home. Miami is fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.
The Spurs are 3-8 on the road. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 14.4 points and six assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.
Devin Vassell is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 20.5 points and 3.6 assists. Keldon Johnson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.
Spurs: 1-9, averaging 106.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).
Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Devin Vassell: day to day (knee), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
