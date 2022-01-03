San Antonio Spurs (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing three straight games.
The Raptors have gone 9-10 in home games. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.7 rebounds. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 8.0 boards.
The Spurs are 7-11 on the road. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference with 54.9 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Dejounte Murray is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.
Spurs: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Isaac Bonga: day to day (reconditioning), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: day to day (calf).
Spurs: Dejounte Murray: day to day (conditioning), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Lonnie Walker IV: out (health protocols), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.