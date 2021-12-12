New Orleans Pelicans (8-20, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-16, 12th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 220
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.
The Spurs are 0-3 against opponents in the Southwest Division. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 53.8 points in the paint. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 10.6.
The Pelicans are 6-12 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 109.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.8 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.
Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.