UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5)
San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -7; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 27 points in UCSD's 81-76 victory against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.
The Toreros are 5-3 in home games. San Diego is second in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 3.6.
The Tritons are 2-1 in road games. UCSD is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego.
Pope is averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J'Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
