San Diego Toreros (9-10, 2-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-7, 2-3 WCC)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -7.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Jase Townsend scored 25 points in San Diego's 92-89 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.
The Lions are 8-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Shelton averaging 4.9.
The Toreros are 2-3 in conference play. San Diego ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 35.7% from downtown. Deuce Turner leads the Toreros shooting 48.4% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
Townsend is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.5 points. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Toreros: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
