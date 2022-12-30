San Diego Toreros (7-8, 0-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-5, 0-1 WCC)
San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the San Diego Toreros after Khalil Shabazz scored 23 points in San Francisco's 79-67 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Dons are 7-1 on their home court. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Toreros are 0-1 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Dons and Toreros face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is averaging 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Toreros: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
