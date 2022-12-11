New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2)
Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos and the San Francisco Dons play at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Dons are 8-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.
The Lobos are 9-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.9 points for San Francisco.
Jaelen House is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals. Morris Udeze is averaging 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for New Mexico.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
