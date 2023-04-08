San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-0) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-0-0)
Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -117, San Jose +296, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 1-0, the San Jose Earthquakes visit Saint Louis City SC.
Saint Louis takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 8-4 through its first three games of MLS play.
The Earthquakes went 8-15-11 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 69.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Isak Jensen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).
Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
