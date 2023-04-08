Colorado Rapids (0-1-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-1-0)
San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -108, Colorado +266, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.
The Earthquakes went 8-15-11 overall and 7-4-6 at home last season. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 69.
The Rapids went 11-13-10 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Rapids scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 57.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).
Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
