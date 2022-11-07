Georgia Southern Eagles at San Jose State Spartans
San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans host the Georgia Southern Eagles for the season opener.
San Jose State went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 64.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.
Georgia Southern went 13-16 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Eagles gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.