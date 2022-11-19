San Jose State Spartans (3-1) at Northern Colorado Bears (1-2)
Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -4.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears play the San Jose State Spartans.
Northern Colorado finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-16 overall. The Bears averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 30.6 from 3-point range.
San Jose State finished 8-23 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
