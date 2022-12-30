San Jose State Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-6, 0-1 MWC)
Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Colorado State Rams followingSan Jose State's 75-72 overtime win over the UNLV Rebels.
The Rams have gone 6-1 at home. Colorado State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Spartans have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.6.
The Rams and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Patrick Cartier is shooting 63.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.
Moore is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 9.9 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
