BERNIE SANDERS will speak at the DERRY OPERA HOUSE, 29 West Broadway at 11 a.m. on FEB. 5.
About Bernie Sanders
The independent senator from Vermont started his political career as Burlington mayor in 1981.
He was then elected as Vermont's lone Congressman to the House of Representatives in 1991. He was then elected to serve as senator in 2007.
The self-described Democratic Socialist has won as an independent in Vermont elections, before switching to run as a Democrat for the 2016 presidential election.
While running for president in 2016, Sanders brought ideas like "Medicare for All" to the national political stage. He eventually lost the party nomination to Hillary Clinton.
