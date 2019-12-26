BERNIE SANDERS will host a panel discussion on environmental and corporate greed at 3 P.M. DEC. 28 at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road in Plaistow. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Visit mobilize.us/sandersnh/event/180151/ to sign up.
About Bernie Sanders
The independent senator from Vermont is vying for the Democratic nomination for the second time. The self-described Democratic Socialist has pushed for a $15 minimum wage, the Green New Deal and his signature Medicare for All plan.
Sanders was born and raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. He attended Brooklyn College before graduating from the University of Chicago in 1964. During his college years, Sanders was an activist before he moved to Vermont and joined the political scene there as a member of the democratic socialist Liberty Union Party.
Sanders' first political office was as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, where he won as an independent by 10 votes in 1981. He was reelected three times as mayor of Vermont's largest city before he was elected as the state's lone representative in 1990. Sanders served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 16 years before being elected to the Senate in 2006. He announced his 2020 candidacy on Feb. 19.
Source: Wikipedia