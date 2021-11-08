Cal State Fullerton (0-0) vs. Santa Clara (0-0)
Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two California programs will do battle as Santa Clara begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Cal State Fullerton went 6-10 last year, while Santa Clara ended up 12-8.
DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 64.3 points and giving up 63 per game in the process.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com