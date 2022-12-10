San Jose State Spartans (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-2)
Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -9.5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Broncos play San Jose State.
The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. San Jose State ranks fifth in the MWC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 5.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Carlos Stewart is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.0 points for Santa Clara.
Omari Moore is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points for San Jose State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
