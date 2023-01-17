Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 AAC)
New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -9.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston faces the Tulane Green Wave after Marcus Sasser scored 31 points in Houston's 83-77 victory over the South Florida Bulls.
The Green Wave have gone 8-1 at home. Tulane has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Cougars have gone 5-0 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks third in the AAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.
The Green Wave and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 19.2 points and 2.2 steals. Kevin Cross is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.
Sasser is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.
Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.