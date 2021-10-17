PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 20, Knoxville 19
Anna-Jonesboro 38, Madison 26
Belleville East 13, Belleville West 7
Camp Point Central 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 14
Carrollton 55, Mendon Unity 27
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12
Chicago (Goode) def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Bogan 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14, Senn 10
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 20, Clemente 0
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 32, DuSable 22
Chicago King 24, Lindblom 6
Chicago Roosevelt 50, Foreman 36
Collins Academy 62, Gage Park 0
Corliss 47, Bowen 0
Decatur MacArthur 42, Springfield 34
Forreston 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Freeport (Aquin) 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 18
Gilman Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6
Hamilton County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Joliet West 41, Joliet Central 6
Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14
Mather 48, Lake View 0
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 82, South Fork 6
Mt. Carmel def. Phalen, Ind., forfeit
North Lawndale 38, Prosser 0
Orangeville 55, Amboy 6
Perry, Mich. 48, Walther Christian Academy 13
Phillips 40, Lincoln Park 0
Richards 24, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0
Simeon 38, Kenwood 26
Sterling Newman 24, Mendota 7
