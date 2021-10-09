PREP FOOTBALL=
Asbury Park 34, Manchester 14
Bound Brook 21, South River 20
Burlington Township 42, Trenton Central 12
Cherry Hill East 14, Hightstown 0
DePaul Catholic 21, Irvington 0
Don Bosco Prep 31, Delbarton 10
Egg Harbor 33, Atlantic City 6
Fair Lawn 13, Cliffside Park 8
Haddonfield 28, Voorhees 7
Hillsborough 28, Westfield 7
Hillside 42, Roselle 14
Howell 42, Marlboro 24
Jefferson 27, Parsippany Hills 7
Keyport 28, Lakewood 14
Kittatinny 41, Kinnelon 0
Long Branch 28, Toms River South 0
Manville 35, Spotswood 13
Monmouth 38, Point Pleasant Beach 0
Montclair 35, Columbia 0
Morris Hills 24, Chatham 0
Nottingham 41, Steinert 14
Nutley 29, River Dell 28
Paul VI 20, Burlington City 14
Peddie 26, The Hill School, Pa. 17
Ridgefield Park 20, Passaic Valley 14
Robbinsville 30, Princeton 7
Roxbury 28, Morristown 7
Rumson-Fair Haven 21, Colts Neck 6
Rutherford 28, Pompton Lakes 7
Saddle Brook 47, Emerson 20
Salem 30, Haddon Heights 13
South Hunterdon 28, Roselle Park 6
St. Joseph-Metuchen 38, New Brunswick 14
St. Joseph-Montvale 21, St. Peter's Prep 14
West Essex 35, Belleville 0
Woodrow Wilson 30, Timber Creek 16
Woodstown 36, Lower Cape May Regional 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
