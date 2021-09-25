PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0

¶ Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0

¶ Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20

¶ Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6

¶ Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7

¶ Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20

¶ SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0

¶ SA Reagan 45, LEE 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3

¶ Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41

¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20

¶ FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14

¶ Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35

¶ Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13

CLASS 3A=

¶ Johnson City 34, Freer 19

CLASS 1A=

¶ Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0

OTHER=

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12

¶ Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7

¶ Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0

¶ Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

