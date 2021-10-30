PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 0

Bethel 45, Heritage-Newport News 20

Broadwater Academy 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 6

Fairfax 52, James Robinson 28

Falls Church 35, John R. Lewis 14

Freedom (W) 63, C.D. Hylton 19

John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16

King's Fork High School 56, Lakeland 26

Landon, Md. 13, Episcopal 12

New Kent 49, Jamestown 14

Potomac School 20, Maret, D.C. 15

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 13

Unity Reed 28, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Virginia High 48, Marion 14

Woodside 45, Denbigh 0

