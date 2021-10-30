PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 0
Bethel 45, Heritage-Newport News 20
Broadwater Academy 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 6
Fairfax 52, James Robinson 28
Falls Church 35, John R. Lewis 14
Freedom (W) 63, C.D. Hylton 19
John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16
King's Fork High School 56, Lakeland 26
Landon, Md. 13, Episcopal 12
New Kent 49, Jamestown 14
Potomac School 20, Maret, D.C. 15
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 13
Unity Reed 28, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Virginia High 48, Marion 14
Woodside 45, Denbigh 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
