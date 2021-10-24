PREP FOOTBALL=

Climax-Scotts 28, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 22

Detroit Voyageur 52, Allen Park Cabrini 23

Hastings 62, Escanaba 24

Jonesville 20, Addison 14

Manistee Catholic Central def. Mio-Au Sable, forfeit

McBain 32, Muskegon Heights 28

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, Bay City All Saints 18

Portland St. Patrick 53, Burr Oak 6

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 21, Mount Clemens 14

Suttons Bay 48, Mesick 18

Warren De La Salle 49, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14

Waterford Mott 35, Waterford Kettering 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you