PREP FOOTBALL=

Whitehall 34, Malta 22

State Playoffs=

First Round=

6-Player=

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 26, Broadview-Lavina 24

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26, Hot Springs 20

Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21

White Sulphur Springs 63, Wibaux 8

8-Player=

Belt 36, Culbertson 15

Flint Creek 58, Sheridan 7

Fort Benton 42, Plentywood 22

Park City 60, Clark Fork 40

Scobey-Opheim 60, Simms 24

St. Ignatius 34, Joliet 12

Thompson Falls 55, Circle 6

Class A=

Billings Central 54, Libby 12

Frenchtown 24, Whitefish 13

Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20

Sidney 17, Dillon 14

Class B=

Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28

Bigfork 49, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0

Columbus 50, Baker/Plevna 8

Eureka 42, Fairfield/ Augusta Co-op 12

Florence 37, Cut Bank 0

Jefferson (Boulder) 7, Red Lodge/Roberts Co-op 0

Townsend 38, Shepherd 8

Whitehall/Harrison Co-Op 34, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

