PREP FOOTBALL=
State Playoffs=
First Round=
6-Player=
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 26, Broadview-Lavina 24
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26, Hot Springs 20
Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21
White Sulphur Springs 63, Wibaux 8
8-Player=
Belt 36, Culbertson 15
Flint Creek 58, Sheridan 7
Fort Benton 42, Plentywood 22
Park City 60, Clark Fork 40
Scobey-Opheim 60, Simms 24
St. Ignatius 34, Joliet 12
Thompson Falls 55, Circle 6
Class A=
Billings Central 54, Libby 12
Frenchtown 24, Whitefish 13
Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20
Sidney 17, Dillon 14
Class B=
Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28
Bigfork 49, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
Columbus 50, Baker/Plevna 8
Eureka 42, Fairfield/ Augusta Co-op 12
Florence 37, Cut Bank 0
Jefferson (Boulder) 7, Red Lodge/Roberts Co-op 0
Townsend 38, Shepherd 8
Whitehall/Harrison Co-Op 34, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com