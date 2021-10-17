PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10

Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24

Fairbury def. Wood River

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10

Championship=

Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal=

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12

Fifth Place=

Wood River def. Milford, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

Semifinal=

Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Third Place=

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

Central Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-22

Pool A=

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20

Pool B=

Aurora def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-6

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9

Third Place=

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

East Butler def. Giltner, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23

High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-10, 25-17

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-11

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-20

Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-18

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 17-25, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 15-4

Consolation=

Pool A=

Madison def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-19

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11

Pool B=

Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25

Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21

Semifinal=

Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Third Place=

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14

Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3

Pool B=

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13

Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17

Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13

Pool C=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Lincoln Christian Tournament=

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln Christian def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17

Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15

Semifinal=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17

Third Place=

Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast Tournament=

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7

Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20

Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14

Semifinal=

South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 28-30, 28-26, 25-23

Third Place=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14

Minuteman Conference Tournament=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-10

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-20

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7

Championship=

Garden County def. South Platte, 29-27, 25-21

Semifinal=

Garden County def. Bayard, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19

Third Place=

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24

NCC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Third Place=

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

Omaha South Tournament=

Championship Bracket=

Final=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23

Semifinal=

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19

Third Place=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 18-25, 25-14, 25-17

Pool A=

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5

Pool B=

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-10

Omaha Westside Tournament=

Championship Bracket=

Final=

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Semifinal=

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16

Consolation Bracket=

Semifinal=

Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21

Championship=

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-11, 26-28, 25-9

Fifth Place=

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11

Semifinal=

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22

Third Place=

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20

Parkview Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 26-24

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Bridgeport def. Sutherland

Hershey def. Kimball

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County

Championship=

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-22, 25-13

Semifinal=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22

Quarterfinal=

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17

Semifinal=

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13

Valentine Tournament=

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you