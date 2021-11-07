PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class A=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Class B=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Norris, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15

Class C1=

Championship=

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11

Class C2=

Championship=

Oakland-Craig def. Sutton, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25

Third Place=

Wisner-Pilger def. Superior, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Class D1=

Championship=

Howells/Dodge def. Archbishop Bergan, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21

Third Place=

Nebraska Christian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23

Class D2=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 15-9

Third Place=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wynot, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

