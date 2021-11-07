PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue Christian 51, Vashon Island 0
Bothell 24, Bellarmine Prep 6
Deer Park 50, Quincy 16
Forks 40, Wahkiakum 14
Garfield 20, Ferndale 7
Hockinson 57, Rochester 7
Hoquiam 33, Fort Vancouver 24
Kamiakin 48, Lewis and Clark 3
Kennewick 28, Timberline 7
Lake Quinault def. Mary Knight, forfeit
Lake Stevens 63, Emerald Ridge 21
Lakes 28, Monroe 14
Mt. Spokane 20, Gig Harbor 0
Napavine 53, Adna 0
Naselle 54, Crescent 0
North Creek 43, Kennedy 42
Okanogan 59, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0
Orting 35, Bremerton 13
Peninsula 28, Edmonds-Woodway 21
Puyallup 35, Mount Si 14
Quilcene 61, Lummi 34
Rainier Beach 28, Snohomish 14
Ridgefield 28, Aberdeen 0
Seattle Prep 38, Mountain View 27
Skyview 28, Kamiak 7
South Whidbey 28, Kingston 21
Spanaway Lake 41, Liberty 6
Toledo 49, Friday Harbor 27
Yelm 37, Mead 21
