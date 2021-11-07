PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue Christian 51, Vashon Island 0

Bothell 24, Bellarmine Prep 6

Deer Park 50, Quincy 16

Forks 40, Wahkiakum 14

Garfield 20, Ferndale 7

Hockinson 57, Rochester 7

Hoquiam 33, Fort Vancouver 24

Kamiakin 48, Lewis and Clark 3

Kennewick 28, Timberline 7

Lake Quinault def. Mary Knight, forfeit

Lake Stevens 63, Emerald Ridge 21

Lakes 28, Monroe 14

Mt. Spokane 20, Gig Harbor 0

Napavine 53, Adna 0

Naselle 54, Crescent 0

North Creek 43, Kennedy 42

Okanogan 59, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0

Orting 35, Bremerton 13

Peninsula 28, Edmonds-Woodway 21

Puyallup 35, Mount Si 14

Quilcene 61, Lummi 34

Rainier Beach 28, Snohomish 14

Ridgefield 28, Aberdeen 0

Seattle Prep 38, Mountain View 27

Skyview 28, Kamiak 7

South Whidbey 28, Kingston 21

Spanaway Lake 41, Liberty 6

Toledo 49, Friday Harbor 27

Yelm 37, Mead 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

