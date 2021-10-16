PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue Christian 47, East Jefferson 6
Burlington-Edison 29, Archbishop Murphy 22
Ellensburg 41, Rochester 0
Goldendale 28, Granger 0
Kalama 58, Onalaska 6
Kennedy 59, Kentridge 14
Lake Stevens 91, Jackson 6
Mossyrock 58, Taholah 0
Mount Baker 48, Blaine 14
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 46, Mary Knight 26
Quilcene 41, Neah Bay 16
River View 72, Tri-Cities Prep 27
Royal 42, Zillah 0
Shadle Park 39, Pullman 7
Toledo 48, Cascade Christian 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Irrigon, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.
Rochester vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.
Steilacoom vs. Washington, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
