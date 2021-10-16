PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue Christian 47, East Jefferson 6

Burlington-Edison 29, Archbishop Murphy 22

Ellensburg 41, Rochester 0

Goldendale 28, Granger 0

Kalama 58, Onalaska 6

Kennedy 59, Kentridge 14

Lake Stevens 91, Jackson 6

Mossyrock 58, Taholah 0

Mount Baker 48, Blaine 14

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 46, Mary Knight 26

Quilcene 41, Neah Bay 16

River View 72, Tri-Cities Prep 27

Royal 42, Zillah 0

Shadle Park 39, Pullman 7

Toledo 48, Cascade Christian 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Irrigon, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.

Rochester vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.

Steilacoom vs. Washington, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

