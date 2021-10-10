PREP FOOTBALL=

AuGres-Sims def. Charlton Heston, forfeit

Birmingham Brother Rice 56, Chicago (Christ the King), Ill. 14

Bridgman 34, Eau Claire 6

Britton-Deerfield 61, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Burton Bendle 50, New Standard 12

Calumet 31, Houghton 7

Chesaning 35, Byron 18

Dansville 14, Bath 0

Detroit Loyola 48, Dearborn Divine Child 28

Dexter 56, Monroe 27

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 18, Warren Michigan Collegiate 16

Holt 26, East Lansing 21

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Allen Park Cabrini 12

Munising 52, Eben Junction Superior Central 0

Rogers City 44, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42

Sand Creek 48, Erie-Mason 6

St. Clair 42, Warren Woods Tower 14

Union City 16, Bronson 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

