PREP FOOTBALL=
AuGres-Sims def. Charlton Heston, forfeit
Birmingham Brother Rice 56, Chicago (Christ the King), Ill. 14
Bridgman 34, Eau Claire 6
Britton-Deerfield 61, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Burton Bendle 50, New Standard 12
Calumet 31, Houghton 7
Chesaning 35, Byron 18
Dansville 14, Bath 0
Detroit Loyola 48, Dearborn Divine Child 28
Dexter 56, Monroe 27
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 18, Warren Michigan Collegiate 16
Holt 26, East Lansing 21
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Allen Park Cabrini 12
Munising 52, Eben Junction Superior Central 0
Rogers City 44, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42
Sand Creek 48, Erie-Mason 6
St. Clair 42, Warren Woods Tower 14
Union City 16, Bronson 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com