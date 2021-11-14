BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 61, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 34

Blount 60, Fairhope 55

Calhoun 63, Wilcox Central 54

Carver-Montgomery 57, LeFlore 53

Citronelle 89, Foley 72

Daphne 71, Faith Academy 68

Oak Mountain 64, Mae Jemison 52

Park Crossing 73, Jeff Davis 62

Ramsay 73, Haleyville 64

Spanish Fort 76, Baker 72

Williamson 51, Pascagoula, Miss. 48

