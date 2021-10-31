PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA District Final=
Class B=
District B-1=
Norris def. Blair, 25-12, 25-5, 25-10
District B-2=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6
District B-3=
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13
District B-4=
York def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
District B-5=
Elkhorn North def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13
District B-6=
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
District B-7=
Adams Central def. Sidney, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11
District B-8=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13
Class C1=
District C1-1=
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
District C1-2=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
District C1-3=
Lincoln Lutheran def. North Bend Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16
District C1-4=
Columbus Lakeview def. Fairbury, 25-12, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18
District C1-5=
Syracuse def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11
District C1-6=
Pierce def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
District C1-7=
Bishop Neumann def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18
District C1-8=
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19
Class C2=
District C2-1=
Oakland-Craig def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21
District C2-2=
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15
District C2-3=
Superior def. Burwell, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
District C2-4=
Amherst def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
District C2-5=
Sutton def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
District C2-6=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
District C2-7=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Guardian Angels, 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8
District C2-8=
Norfolk Catholic def. Yutan, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11
Class D1=
District D1-1=
Howells/Dodge def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
District D1-2=
Mead def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
District D1-3=
Nebraska Christian def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
District D1-4=
Archbishop Bergan def. Johnson-Brock, 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17
District D1-5=
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
District D1-6=
Cambridge def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
District D1-7=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Alma, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16
District D1-8=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Class D2=
District D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8
District D2-2=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-5
District D2-3=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15
District D2-4=
Stuart def. High Plains Community, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18
District D2-5=
Wynot def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12
District D2-6=
Diller-Odell def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
District D2-7=
Exeter/Milligan def. South Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
District D2-8=
Anselmo-Merna def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-11, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com