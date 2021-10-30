PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 14, Chester 8
Academy of the New Church 30, Pennington, N.J. 28
Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0
Allentown Dieruff 49, Allentown Allen 12
Berwick 28, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Bethlehem Freedom 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13
Boiling Springs 29, Steelton-Highspire 28
Bristol 40, George School 0
Central Bucks West 35, Central Bucks East 15
Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 13
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Canisius, N.Y. 38
Haverford School 21, Penn Charter 16
Interboro 35, Penn Wood 6
Kiski School 26, The Hill School 7
La Salle 20, Archbishop Wood 0
Lansdale Catholic 13, Archbishop Carroll 7
Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 0
Malvern Prep 31, Germantown Academy 7
Montgomery 41, Columbia-Montour 16
Perkiomen School 44, Delco Christian 12
Seton-LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20
Shady Side Academy 40, Summit Academy 0
South Side 27, Western Beaver 7
Springdale 35, Riverview 0
Titusville 14, Kennedy Catholic 8
Wyomissing 45, Conrad Weiser 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com