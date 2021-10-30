PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 14, Chester 8

Academy of the New Church 30, Pennington, N.J. 28

Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0

Allentown Dieruff 49, Allentown Allen 12

Berwick 28, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Bethlehem Freedom 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13

Boiling Springs 29, Steelton-Highspire 28

Bristol 40, George School 0

Central Bucks West 35, Central Bucks East 15

Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 13

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Canisius, N.Y. 38

Haverford School 21, Penn Charter 16

Interboro 35, Penn Wood 6

Kiski School 26, The Hill School 7

La Salle 20, Archbishop Wood 0

Lansdale Catholic 13, Archbishop Carroll 7

Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 0

Malvern Prep 31, Germantown Academy 7

Montgomery 41, Columbia-Montour 16

Perkiomen School 44, Delco Christian 12

Seton-LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20

Shady Side Academy 40, Summit Academy 0

South Side 27, Western Beaver 7

Springdale 35, Riverview 0

Titusville 14, Kennedy Catholic 8

Wyomissing 45, Conrad Weiser 7

