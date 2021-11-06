PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6
Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0
Region 18=
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Region 20=
Versailles 34, Carlisle 8
Division VI=
Region 22=
Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13
Region 24=
Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14
Division VII=
Region 25=
Lucas 37, Malvern 0
Region 26=
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Region 28=
St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
