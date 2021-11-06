PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6

Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0

Region 18=

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Region 20=

Versailles 34, Carlisle 8

Division VI=

Region 22=

Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0

Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13

Region 24=

Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14

Division VII=

Region 25=

Lucas 37, Malvern 0

Region 26=

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Region 28=

St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0

