PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna Tournament=
Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13
Semifinal=
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17
Third Place=
Bertrand def. St. Mary's, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Arcadia/Loup City Tournament=
Fullerton def. Gibbon, 28-8, 28-19
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Bishop Neumann def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-18
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-14
Pool B=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-16
Third Place=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Norris def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Bennington def. Blair, 25-6, 25-22
Pool A=
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21
Norris def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-16
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-3, 25-16
Pool B=
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-10, 25-12
Waverly def. Blair, 25-14, 25-18
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 36-34, 25-21
Third Place=
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-20
Falls City Tournament=
Championship=
Palmyra, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-22, 29-31, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-23
Pool A=
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-18
Falls City def. Tri County, 25-11, 25-14
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-14
Pool B=
Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-16
Palmyra def. St. Joseph Christian, Mo., 25-18, 25-13
St. Joseph Christian, Mo. def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11
Third Place=
Sterling def. St. Joseph Christian, Mo., 25-21, 25-16
Hartington-Newcastle Tournament=
Championship=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16
Pool A=
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-23, 26-24
North Central def. Wausa, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Pool B=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-22, 25-17
Third Place=
Wausa def. Winside, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12
Lincoln Southeast Double Dual=
Lincoln Northeast def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-18
Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-18, 25-21
Millard South Tournament=
Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-17, 26-24
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-9
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=
Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-17
Skyhawk Invitational=
Pool B=
Papillion-LaVista def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-22, 17-25, 25-17
St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-14, 25-21
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Nebraska Christian def. Ralston, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Pool A=
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-22
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-15
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-13, 26-24
Pool B=
Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-18
Beatrice def. Ralston, 17-25, 25-11, 25-10
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-16, 25-20
Third Place=
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 25-10
Western Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 14-25, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-13
Pool A=
Mitchell def. Scottsbluff, 27-25, 25-16
Mitchell def. Sidney, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-18
Pool B=
Alliance def. Gering, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-19
Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-13
Third Place=
Sidney def. Alliance, 28-26, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger Tournament=
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal=
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-11
Semifinal=
Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20
