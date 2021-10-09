PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna Tournament=

Bertrand def. CWC, 25-19, 25-13

Semifinal=

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17

Third Place=

Bertrand def. St. Mary's, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Arcadia/Loup City Tournament=

Fullerton def. Gibbon, 28-8, 28-19

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Bishop Neumann def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-18

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-14

Pool B=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-16

Third Place=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Norris def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Bennington def. Blair, 25-6, 25-22

Pool A=

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21

Norris def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-16

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-3, 25-16

Pool B=

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-10, 25-12

Waverly def. Blair, 25-14, 25-18

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 36-34, 25-21

Third Place=

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-20

Falls City Tournament=

Championship=

Palmyra, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-22, 29-31, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-23

Pool A=

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-18

Falls City def. Tri County, 25-11, 25-14

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-14

Pool B=

Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-16

Palmyra def. St. Joseph Christian, Mo., 25-18, 25-13

St. Joseph Christian, Mo. def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11

Third Place=

Sterling def. St. Joseph Christian, Mo., 25-21, 25-16

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament=

Championship=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16

Pool A=

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-23, 26-24

North Central def. Wausa, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Pool B=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-22, 25-17

Third Place=

Wausa def. Winside, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12

Lincoln Southeast Double Dual=

Lincoln Northeast def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-20

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-18

Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 25-18, 25-21

Millard South Tournament=

Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-17, 26-24

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-9

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20

North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=

Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-17

Skyhawk Invitational=

Pool B=

Papillion-LaVista def. St. Teresa's Academy, Mo., 25-22, 17-25, 25-17

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-14, 25-21

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Nebraska Christian def. Ralston, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Pool A=

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-22

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-15

Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-13, 26-24

Pool B=

Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-18

Beatrice def. Ralston, 17-25, 25-11, 25-10

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-16, 25-20

Third Place=

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 25-10

Western Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 14-25, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-13

Pool A=

Mitchell def. Scottsbluff, 27-25, 25-16

Mitchell def. Sidney, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-18

Pool B=

Alliance def. Gering, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-19

Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-13

Third Place=

Sidney def. Alliance, 28-26, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger Tournament=

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal=

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-11

Semifinal=

Wisner-Pilger def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20

