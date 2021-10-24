PREP FOOTBALL=
Beardstown 43, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 7
Biggsville West Central 38, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0
Cahokia def. TDW Prep, Mo., forfeit
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 58, DuSable 0
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 26, Von Steuben 24
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Champaign St. Thomas More 20
Greenfield-Northwestern 43, Jacksonville Routt 7
Hinsdale Central 6, Glenbard West 0
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 36, Walther Christian Academy 7
Leo 34, Rich Township 28
Martinsville 42, Galva 0
Milford 40, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 40, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28
Morgan Park 46, Amundsen 7
Ottawa Marquette 55, Fisher 14
Phillips 50, Payton 6
Proviso West 58, Proviso East 34
Richards 8, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 6
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 61, North Greene 6
Westinghouse 26, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 20
Woodlawn 32, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) vs. Harvey Thornton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
