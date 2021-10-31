PREP FOOTBALL=
NDHSAA 9B Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Bottineau 20, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 6
Cavalier 14, Surrey 8
LaMoure/L-M 42, Grant Co/Flasher 22
New Salem-Almont 52, Divide County 24
NDHSAA 11B Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ryan 26, Velva 20, 3OT
Bowman County 28, Des Lacs-Burlington 16
Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Central Cass 6
Kindred 21, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com