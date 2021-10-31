PREP FOOTBALL=

NDHSAA 9B Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Bottineau 20, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 6

Cavalier 14, Surrey 8

LaMoure/L-M 42, Grant Co/Flasher 22

New Salem-Almont 52, Divide County 24

NDHSAA 11B Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ryan 26, Velva 20, 3OT

Bowman County 28, Des Lacs-Burlington 16

Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Central Cass 6

Kindred 21, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you