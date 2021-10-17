PREP FOOTBALL=
Detroit Country Day 27, Detroit Loyola 14
Detroit King 21, Detroit Cass Tech 15
Gabriel Richard Catholic 31, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7
Gladstone 14, Gaylord 0
Grass Lake 28, Manchester 13
Kent City 46, Hartford 6
Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6
Lincoln-Alcona 32, Mesick 6
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 28, Whitmore Lake 14
Onekama 20, Fife Lake Forest Area 16
Perry 48, Walther Christian Academy, Ill. 13
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Cheboygan 0
Ypsilanti 40, New Standard 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Brimley, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com