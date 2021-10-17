PREP FOOTBALL=

Detroit Country Day 27, Detroit Loyola 14

Detroit King 21, Detroit Cass Tech 15

Gabriel Richard Catholic 31, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7

Gladstone 14, Gaylord 0

Grass Lake 28, Manchester 13

Kent City 46, Hartford 6

Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, Crystal Falls Forest Park 6

Lincoln-Alcona 32, Mesick 6

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 28, Whitmore Lake 14

Onekama 20, Fife Lake Forest Area 16

Perry 48, Walther Christian Academy, Ill. 13

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Cheboygan 0

Ypsilanti 40, New Standard 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Brimley, ccd.

