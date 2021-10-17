PREP FOOTBALL=
NDHSAA 9B Playoffs=
First Round=
Grant Co/Flasher 32, South Border 14
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 26, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6
May-Port CG 20, Maple Valley/Enderlin 18
Mott-Regent 66, Napoleon/G-S 42
North Prairie 40, New Rockford-Sheyenne 14
Ray/Powers Lake 44, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
St. John 20, Four Winds 6
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com