PREP FOOTBALL=

NDHSAA 9B Playoffs=

First Round=

Grant Co/Flasher 32, South Border 14

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 26, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6

May-Port CG 20, Maple Valley/Enderlin 18

Mott-Regent 66, Napoleon/G-S 42

North Prairie 40, New Rockford-Sheyenne 14

Ray/Powers Lake 44, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14

St. John 20, Four Winds 6

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you