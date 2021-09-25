PREP FOOTBALL=
E.D. White 36, South Lafourche 0
H.L. Bourgeois 19, Terrebonne 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 25, 2021 @ 6:52 pm
