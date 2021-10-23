PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 49, Penn Wood 0
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 21
Central Martinsburg 48, Westmont Hilltop 7
Chichester 14, Chester 0
Episcopal Academy 26, Penn Charter 20
Fairfield 33, York County Tech 0
Harrisburg 15, State College 13
North Penn-Mansfield 41, Columbia-Montour 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Pen Argyl 20
Otto-Eldred 72, Sheffield 0
Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 6
Pocono Mountain West 19, Pleasant Valley 0
Pope John Paul II 42, Pottsgrove 6
Scranton Prep 41, Lake-Lehman 8
Spring-Ford 42, Owen J Roberts 10
Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com