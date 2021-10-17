PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17

Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 27-25, 25-7, 25-19

Yankton def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Douglas Tournament=

Pool C=

New Underwood def. Todd County, 28-26, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Todd County, 25-7, 25-5

Pool D=

Bison def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-15

Philip def. Bison, 25-10, 25-14

DVC Tournament=

Arlington Pod=

Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-19, 25-14

Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 29-27, 25-13

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-12

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22

Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-15, 25-17

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-19, 25-16

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 27-25, 25-16

Deubrook Pod=

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-20

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-17

Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-7, 25-13

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-4, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 27-25, 25-21

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-18

Lakeville North Invitational=

Pool II=

Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-23

Milbank Tournament=

Championship=

Sioux Valley def. Miller, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23

Third Place=

Mobridge-Pollock def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Groton Area def. Langford, 25-12, 26-24

Gold Pool=

Groton Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23

Mobridge def. Groton Area, 25-21, 25-17

Mobridge def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Mobridge, 28-26, 21-25, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-21

Sisseton def. Groton Area, 25-20, 25-23

Maroon Pool=

Beresford def. Langford, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14

Beresford def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-23

Beresford def. Miller, 25-11, 25-20

Milbank def. Langford, 25-18, 25-23

Miller def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20

Miller def. Milbank, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-23, 25-14

Thunder Nation Tournament=

Pool A=

Menno def. Centerville, 25-22, 25-15

