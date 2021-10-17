PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17
Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 27-25, 25-7, 25-19
Yankton def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Douglas Tournament=
Pool C=
New Underwood def. Todd County, 28-26, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Todd County, 25-7, 25-5
Pool D=
Bison def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-15
Philip def. Bison, 25-10, 25-14
DVC Tournament=
Arlington Pod=
Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-19, 25-14
Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 29-27, 25-13
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-12
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22
Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-15, 25-17
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-19, 25-16
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 27-25, 25-16
Deubrook Pod=
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-20
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-17
Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-7, 25-13
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-15
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-4, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 27-25, 25-21
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-18
Lakeville North Invitational=
Pool II=
Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-23
Milbank Tournament=
Championship=
Sioux Valley def. Miller, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23
Third Place=
Mobridge-Pollock def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Groton Area def. Langford, 25-12, 26-24
Gold Pool=
Groton Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23
Mobridge def. Groton Area, 25-21, 25-17
Mobridge def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-17
Sioux Valley def. Mobridge, 28-26, 21-25, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-21
Sisseton def. Groton Area, 25-20, 25-23
Maroon Pool=
Beresford def. Langford, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14
Beresford def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-23
Beresford def. Miller, 25-11, 25-20
Milbank def. Langford, 25-18, 25-23
Miller def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20
Miller def. Milbank, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-23, 25-14
Thunder Nation Tournament=
Pool A=
Menno def. Centerville, 25-22, 25-15
