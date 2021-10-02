PREP FOOTBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 41, Rocky Ford 0

Bennett 47, Clear Creek 0

Byers 60, Front Range Christian School 58

Crowley County 56, Las Animas 0

Deer Trail 66, Primero 24

Eaton 42, The Academy 6

Elbert 52, South Park 0

Hanover 54, Kiowa 6

Longmont 49, Grand Junction Central 28

Lyons 50, Justice 14

North Park 69, Peetz 19

Northfield 42, Faith Christian 0

Pikes Peak 36, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20

Platte Canyon 49, Sheridan 6

Simla 76, Custer County 8

Widefield High School 48, Palmer 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Walsh vs. Cheyenne Wells, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

