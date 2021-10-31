PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue Christian 36, Cascade Christian 25
College Place 63, Wapato 12
Crescent 64, Darrington 32
Kennewick 27, Richland 7
Lynden Christian 41, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Mabton 48, Tri-Cities Prep 35
Monroe 29, Ferndale 27
Mt. Rainier 40, Kentridge 13
Othello 45, Quincy 0
Puyallup 42, Bellarmine Prep 7
Quilcene 69, Evergreen Lutheran 38
Seattle Prep 51, Roosevelt 31
Seton Catholic 42, Fort Vancouver 8
Snohomish 28, Oak Harbor 21
Tenino 52, Columbia (White Salmon) 8
Vashon Island 26, Life Christian Academy 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com