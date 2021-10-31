PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue Christian 36, Cascade Christian 25

College Place 63, Wapato 12

Crescent 64, Darrington 32

Kennewick 27, Richland 7

Lynden Christian 41, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Mabton 48, Tri-Cities Prep 35

Monroe 29, Ferndale 27

Mt. Rainier 40, Kentridge 13

Othello 45, Quincy 0

Puyallup 42, Bellarmine Prep 7

Quilcene 69, Evergreen Lutheran 38

Seattle Prep 51, Roosevelt 31

Seton Catholic 42, Fort Vancouver 8

Snohomish 28, Oak Harbor 21

Tenino 52, Columbia (White Salmon) 8

Vashon Island 26, Life Christian Academy 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

