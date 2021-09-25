PREP FOOTBALL=

Britton-Deerfield 54, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 16

Detroit Leadership def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit

Detroit Southeastern 49, Detroit Denby 0

Detroit U-D Jesuit 33, Detroit Loyola 27

Paw Paw 25, South Lyon East 14

Rochester 32, North Farmington 27

Suttons Bay 46, Munising 0

Traverse City St. Francis 48, Boyne City 14

Waldron 46, Battle Creek St. Philip 8

