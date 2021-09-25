PREP FOOTBALL=
Branson/Kim 75, Primero 13
Buena Vista 16, Meeker 14
Burlington 44, Rye 7
Centaurus 62, Denver North 43
Cherokee Trail 41, Denver East 7
Fleming 72, North Park 8
Front Range Christian School 70, South Park 0
Idalia 54, Hi-Plains 14
Limon 55, Coal Ridge 7
Merino 20, Lyons 14
Mesa Ridge 35, Canon City 20
Ralston Valley 52, Doherty 7
Rangely 42, Plateau Valley 14
Simla 14, Calhan 8
Weldon Valley 45, La Veta 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
