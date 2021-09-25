PREP FOOTBALL=

Branson/Kim 75, Primero 13

Buena Vista 16, Meeker 14

Burlington 44, Rye 7

Centaurus 62, Denver North 43

Cherokee Trail 41, Denver East 7

Fleming 72, North Park 8

Front Range Christian School 70, South Park 0

Idalia 54, Hi-Plains 14

Limon 55, Coal Ridge 7

Merino 20, Lyons 14

Mesa Ridge 35, Canon City 20

Ralston Valley 52, Doherty 7

Rangely 42, Plateau Valley 14

Simla 14, Calhan 8

Weldon Valley 45, La Veta 34

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

