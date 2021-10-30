PREP FOOTBALL=
Atholton 28, Mt. Hebron 19
Baltimore City College 20, Baltimore Poly 18
Bowie 49, High Point 0
C. H. Flowers 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Catoctin 14, Brunswick 8
Dundalk 68, Patapsco 0
Fort Hill 42, Allegany 6
Frederick 49, Thomas Johnson 0
Frederick Douglass 28, Gwynn Park 14
Friendly 22, Central 0
Georgetown Prep 22, St. Albans, D.C. 7
Gonzaga College, D.C. 14, Bishop McNamara 0
Great Mills 30, Calvert 0
Green Street Academy 18, Largo 6
Kenwood 36, Towson 0
Landon 13, Episcopal, Va. 12
Laurel 41, DuVal 10
Linganore 28, Urbana 21
New Town 53, Eastern Tech 7
North Caroline 41, Col. Richardson 6
North Point 50, Patuxent 10
Oakdale 47, Tuscarora 8
Owings Mills 44, Lansdowne 0
Perry Hall 29, Baltimore Chesapeake 6
Riverdale Baptist 22, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 14
Saint James 25, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 22
St. Andrew's, Del. 31, Maryland School for the Deaf 28
St. John's, D.C. 34, Good Counsel 21
St. Mary's Ryken 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 13
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 39, Bullis 7
Surrattsville 26, Crossland 0
Wicomico 49, James M. Bennett 0
Wilde Lake 18, Howard 0
Williamsport 55, Pikesville 0
Wise 20, Eleanor Roosevelt 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
