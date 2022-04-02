BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Kaleb Ort, LHP Derek Holland, OF Christian Stewart and INF Yolmer Sanchez to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INFs Ryan Kreidler, Jack Lopez and C Ryan Lavarnway to Toledo (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — OF Andrew Stevenson cleared outright waivers and was optioned to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Cade Cavalli, Tyler Clippard, Carl Edwards Jr., LHP Jace Fry and C Chris Merrmann to minor league camp.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Luke Stevens from reserve. Placed D Jake Ryczek on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Justin Young. Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F J.D. Dudek on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Kris Renfrow as EBUG. Activated F Liam MacDougall from reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added F Darik Angeli to the active roster. Activated D Stephen Desrocher from reserve. Placed D Tyler Nanne and F Kyle Neuber on reserve. Placed F Joe Pendenza on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Kylor Wall from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Linden Marshall. Released G Mark Hartig as EBUG.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jacob Friend from reserve. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk and D Pavel Vorobei on reserve. Placed F Ara Nazarian on injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Assigned Ds Matt Hellickson and Matteo Pietroniro from Toronto (AHL). Placed F Derian Plouffe and D Riley McCourt on reserve. Signed G Chase Perry.
NORFOLK ADIMIRALS — Activated F Brett Van Os from reserve. Placed D Mackenzie Dwyer on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Timur Ibragimov from injured reserve. Activated G Zachary Emond and D Chad Duchesne from reserve. Placed F Hunter Fejes and G Alexei Melnichuk on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Added D Kyle Rhodes to the active roster. Placed D Ryan Zuhlsdorf on reserve. Released G Chris Hunt as EBUG.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Devon Paliani from injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Luke Orysiuk. Actived F Nicolas Lariviere from reserve. Placed D Felix-Olivier Chouinard on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Connor Bramwell from reserve. Placed F Eddie Matsushima on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added F Keaton Jameson to the active roster. Actived F Johnny Walker from reserve. Placed G Thomas Sigouin and F Zac Robbins on reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone on injured reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Connor Walters and F Ian Parker from reserve. Placed Fs Ostap Safin and Tyler Jeanson on reserve. Suspended G Mike Robinson.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Added D Jared Brandt to the active roster. Activated D Ethan Price and F Reece Newkirk from reserve. Placed D Myles McGurty and F Mitchell Balmas on reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.