MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 15 points as Saint Mary's (Cal) beat Portland 85-43 on Saturday night.
Saxen added 14 rebounds for the Gaels (14-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Aidan Mahaney scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Harry Wessels finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points.
Alden Applewhite finished with 13 points for the Pilots (8-10, 0-3). Joey St. Pierre added nine points and seven rebounds for Portland. Kristian Sjolund also recorded six points and six rebounds.
Saint Mary's took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-14 at halftime, with Mahaney racking up 10 points. Saint Mary's pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 33 points. They outscored Portland by 15 points in the final half, as Wessels led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Saint Mary's hosts Loyola Marymount and Portland hosts San Francisco.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.