Seattle U Redhawks (21-8, 12-4 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (13-15, 6-9 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dixie State -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Hunter Schofield scored 26 points in Dixie State's 71-61 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers are 10-5 on their home court. Dixie State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 12-4 in conference games. Seattle U has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last matchup 79-68 on Jan. 15. Cameron Tyson scored 25 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Staine averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Schofield is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Tyson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Darrion Trammell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

